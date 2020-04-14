ST. LUCAS, Iowa — Elizabeth “Betty” Meinert, 79, of St. Lucas, Iowa, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, in West Union, Iowa.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, St. Lucas, Iowa, with Rev. Aaron Junge as the celebrant. A private family burial will be held at St. Luke Catholic Cemetery, St. Lucas, Iowa. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of West Union, Iowa, is assisting the family.