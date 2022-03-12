Joan N. Bahr, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis.; and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, March 14, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Sharon M. Carlson, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Ernzen, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 12:15 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeffrey W. Funk, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. March 23 at the funeral home.
Gordon C. Hons, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Donald R.L. Kregel, Luana, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jennifer J. Lenstra, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at the funeral home.
June B. Paar, Ramsey, Minn. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: Noon Monday, March 14, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Imelda I. Rife, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Inez L. Schultz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Bernadine M. Townsend, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, March 14, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.