DELHI, Iowa — George B. Wall, 84, of Delhi, Iowa, was called by our Lord, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at his home in Delhi.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial is at Evergreen Cemetery, Delhi. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, is assisting the family.
George was born April 23, 1937, in Delhi to Harold and Vina (Durey) Wall. He was united in marriage to Audrey Schnittjer on May 5, 1955, at the Delhi United Methodist Church. To this union, five children were born. George was a lifelong entrepreneur and businessman who started and ran a number of businesses which culminated with XL-Specialized Trailer in Manchester, his most significant success. George was a hard working and dedicated individual who enjoyed spending time fishing.
George is survived by his children, Dennis (Sue) Wall, Steve (Jean) Wall, Connie (Henry) Bulanda, Pam (Doug) Feltes and Scott (Brenda) Wall; grandchildren, Tarra Jo (Andy) Powell, April Wall, Dennis (Shawnda Snow) Wall, Emily Wall, Matthew (Shana) Wall, Kimberly (Aaron) Saeugling, Stefanie (Benjamin) Gates, Bradly (Katie) Bulanda, Laura (Matt) VandeBerg, Taylor (Kevin) Wolter, Allison (Pat) Fagan, Jamie (Bryce Charipar) Feltes, Jacob (Nichole) Wall, and Trey Wall; fifteen great-grandchildren; brother Merle (Caron) Wall; several nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend, Joey Wall.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Audrey.
Those wishing to contribute to a memorial may wish to consider the Maquoketa Valley Dollars for Scholars.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Above and Beyond Hospice Care for their loving and caring service.