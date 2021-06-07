LIVONIA, Mich. — William J. Bacon, 91, of Livonia, formerly of Dubuque, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Services were held Saturday, June 5, at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home in Livonia. Interment took place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.
Thank you, you are now logged in.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
LIVONIA, Mich. — William J. Bacon, 91, of Livonia, formerly of Dubuque, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Services were held Saturday, June 5, at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home in Livonia. Interment took place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Ann Arbor, Mich.