MARION, Iowa — Darrell Francis Goetzinger, 88, a longtime resident of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa. A Vigil Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, where a visitation will follow until 4:00 p.m. Deacon Ken Bauer will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Lattnerville Catholic Cemetery in Lattnerville, Iowa. Darrell was born on January 11, 1935, in Graff, Iowa, one of ten children to Leo and Magdalene (Mohr) Goetzinger. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in Graff through the eighth grade. Darrell went on to serve honorably in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958, in South Korea. On April 4, 1959, Darrell was united in marriage to Shirley Rose Droeszler at St. Patrick’s Church in North Garryowen, Iowa. Shirley and Darrell were longtime members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. Darrell worked 35 years at Wilson’s Foods and retired from Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo. He loved nature and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. You would often find Darrell pruning his flowers and plants or feeding the birds and squirrels. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Darrell will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Darrell is survived and lovingly remembered by his four children, Julia A. (Scott) Armstrong of Kilkenny, Minnesota, Diana L. (Matthew) Eulberg of Marion, John D. Goetzinger of LeCenter, Minnesota, and Sonya M. Robertson (Shane Mather) of Palo, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jeremiah (Nicki), Joshua (Jacque), and Amanda Armstrong, Chloe (John) Ortmann, and Nicole, Carly, and Jesse Robertson; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon (Don) Daniels of Bagley, Wisconsin, and Marge (Carl) Tuthill of Dubuque, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Magdalene Mohr; beloved wife just two weeks ago on January 4th, Shirley Goetzinger; and seven siblings, Leo J Goetzinger, Robert G. Goetzinger, Gene J. Goetzinger, Elizabeth “Betty” Conrad, Geraldine Fleming, Linda M. Berger, and James D. Goetzinger. Please share a memory of Darrell at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
