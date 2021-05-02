BELMONT, Wis. — Marian L. Riechers, 94, of Belmont, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s & St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Mineral Point, Wisconsin. Father Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be at Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the church. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Marian L. Riechers Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Marian was born on June 20, 1926, in Darlington, Wisconsin, daughter of Marvin and Lorena (McDermott) Armstrong.
She was united in marriage to Gilbert H. “Gib” Riechers on June 29, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “Gib” preceded her in death on October 24, 2009.
They farmed in Seymour Township, Lafayette County from 1946 to 1973, when they moved to town. After moving to town, Marian worked for Bob Bockhop doing finish work on homes they built.
She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and was an avid reader.
For many years, Marian and Gib enjoyed spending their winters in Las Vegas, where she loved playing bingo at Arizona Charlies. She also enjoyed many years spent in northern Wisconsin at Boyles. For many years, she wrote skits, sewed costumes and was very involved in the Vickers country school entry for stunt night at the Belmont Fair.
Marian is survived by four children, Terry (Dianna Lee) Riechers, Marilyn (Jerry) Schliem, Gilbert “Gib” (Martha) Riechers, and Tom “Otie” (Kelly) Riechers; daughter-in-law, Kathy Riechers; 19 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jeannie Meier; and two sisters-in-law, Marge Masbruch and Grace Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Robert “Bob” Riechers and Roger “Rebel” Riechers; parents; daughter-in-law, Sandy Riechers; one brother, Joe Armstrong; and one sister, Beverly Whalen.