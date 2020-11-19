Charles John “Chuck” Lee, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Prairie Ridge of Galena.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and will be announced. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Charles was born April 26, 1940, in Iowa City, the son of Charles Henry and Genevieve (Ney) Lee. He married Virginia Burns on September 22, 1962, at 1st Presbyterian Church in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2000. Later in life, he married Jill Shanahan, and she preceded him in death on October 12, 2019.
He served his country with the U.S. Army. Chuck was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works for many years. He was a man of deep faith, and he served as a deacon and elder on church session at 1st Presbyterian for many years.
Chuck had a friendly personality and was known to make friends wherever he went. He was an avid fan of the Cubs and the Bears, and loved John Wayne and Abbot & Costello. His sweet tooth was legendary, and he had a nickname for everyone.
Chuck was a loving father who was always there for his kids, and enjoyed spoiling them. He was a bus driver for East Dubuque, which his kids thought was pretty great! Later, he enjoyed being a grandpa, and he had a special love for babies.
He loved music and he would sing old songs and have a dance to go along with it. It always made people smile and laugh, especially his grandkids.
Chuck is survived by five daughters, Lori (Steve) Burnes, of Dubuque, Lisa (Jeff) Fuehrer, of Wisconsin, Lynn (Mike) Sutter, of Dubuque, Amy Lee, of Tennessee, and Amber (Ellis) Scruggs, of Tennessee; grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Hefel, Erik, Kaitlyn and Alexander Burnes, Grace and Grant Fuehrer, Caden and Max Sutter, Meghan (fiance Eric) and Jordan Timmerman, Nick, Ashleigh, Zach and Keeghan Bergman, Isaiah, Bailey and Kaden Fensterman and Elijah and Tyler Scruggs; his great-grandchildren, Colin and Clayton Hefel, Karleigh, A.J. and Jack Burnes, and Elias and Matthew Huegerich; and Jill’s children, Chris (Tanya) Shanahan and Nick (Andrea) Shanahan and their daughter Norah, all of Cedar Rapids.
In addition to his first and second wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lois Bergman; his grandson, Jaden Scruggs, and his siblings, Anita, Roberta, Bobby and Randy.