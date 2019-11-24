SHERRILL, Iowa — Carlyle L. Olson, 77, of Sherrill, Iowa, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Carlyle’s life, his celebration of life for family and friends to gather and visit will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Breitbach’s Country Dining, 563 Balltown Road, in Balltown, Iowa. Family and friends are also invited to visit from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Fawcett and Junker Funeral Home, 1476 West Broadway, in Winona, Minn. Carlyle’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, with burial following at the Bush Cemetery in Ridgeway, Minn., where full military honors will be accorded. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Carlyle’s family.
Carlyle was born on June 29, 1942, in La Crosse, Wis., a son to Hector Sr. and Ida (Selke) Olson. He proudly served in the U.S. Army before being united in marriage to Norma L. Stark. They spent their lives together raising their family as Carlyle invested over 28 years as a supervisor at John Deere. He was a kind and generous man who enjoyed collecting beer steins and hunting. He was a problem solver by nature, and his ability to fix anything was always on display, and his love for others was surely his best trait. We will miss Carlyle with all of our hearts and carry his memory close through each day until we meet again.
Carlyle’s surviving family members include his loving wife, Norma Olson, of Sherrill; his four children, Scott (Kim) Olson, of Sherrill, Steve (Angela) Olson, of Peosta, Iowa, and Sherri (Joey) Sigwarth and Shelli (Rick) Schmitt, both of Balltown; his eight grandchildren; and seven siblings.
Carlyle was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings and five in-laws.
Carlyle’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Breitbach’s Country Dining for all of their care and support.
