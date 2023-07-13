CASCADE, Iowa — Delaney Kay Kremer, born on March 31, 2007, in Dubuque, IA, passed away on July 6, 2023, of unknown causes.
Visitation for Delaney will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. A visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Funeral Services for Delaney will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church with Pastor Matthew Beers presiding, and Rev. Mark Osterhaus assisting. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
She was a Student at IA Virtual Academy, where she embraced learning and pursued her dreams. Her presence brought joy to the lives of those around her, and her memory will forever be treasured. Delaney made an impact as a dedicated member of the Cascade High School cross country team. She pushed her limits and displayed determination in all her endeavors. Beyond her athletic pursuits, Delaney had a deep affection for her cats, who were an integral part of her life.
Her passion for the arts led her to explore various creative outlets. Delaney was an accomplished pianist and vocalist, captivating audiences with her performances in numerous plays for the Road Less Traveled Community Theatre and recitals through Centrally Rooted. She recently had the joy of attending a Taylor Swift concert with her cousins, aunts, and Grandma, creating lasting memories of laughter and shared moments.
Delaney had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and was often found engrossed in a book. She possessed a natural talent for sewing and delighted in creating beautiful garments for her sisters. One of her most cherished creations was a special blanket she lovingly made for her mother.
Known for her gentle nature and compassionate heart, Delaney touched the lives of many with her kindness. She exemplified perseverance and determination, always striving for success in everything she pursued. In addition to her studies, Delaney found employment at the River Museum and Brothers Market, where her dedication and hard work were greatly appreciated.
She shared a close bond with her family, and their love and support were always a source of strength for her. Those left to cherish the memories of Delaney are her parents Tom and Leslie Kremer and three wonderful sisters, Elizabeth, Nora, and Sierra all of Cascade; her maternal grandparents, John Curwen of Hazel Green, WI and Susan Curwen of Dubuque; and her paternal grandmother, Sharon Kremer of Cascade and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, John (Jack) H Kremer; her maternal great grandparents, Arthur and Helen Loomis and Eldon “Barney” and Jane Curwen; her paternal great grandparents, Henry and Callista Kremer and Robert and Florence Delaney; three uncles, Mark Curwen, James Kremer and Jim Urbain.
In lieu of flowers, a Delaney K. Kremer memorial fund has been established.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Cascade EMS for their quick response and compassion.