CASCADE, Iowa — Delaney Kay Kremer, born on March 31, 2007, in Dubuque, IA, passed away on July 6, 2023, of unknown causes.

Visitation for Delaney will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. A visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

