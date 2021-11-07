MANCHESTER, Iowa — Mary C. Pink, 93, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, with a Scripture service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester with Reverend Gabriel Anderson officiating. Inurnment will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.
Mary was born October 31, 1927, in Balltown Iowa, the daughter of Leon and Claretta (Brimeyer) Breitbach. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Dubuque in 1946. Mary married Bernard J. Musel on June 28, 1947, in Balltown, Iowa. Six children were born to this union. Bernard passed away on February 23, 1970. Mary married Dr. James Pink on December 29, 1973, in Cedar Rapids. The couple made their home in Manchester where they raised their family. Mary was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester. She enjoyed spending the winter in Mesa, Arizona with Jim and loved spending time with her family. Mary lived a life of purpose and deep faith. A stronger person would be hard to find. Her heart and spirit were always loving. Go in peace, you’ve earned your rest.
Mary is survived by her children, Susan (Robert) Plemons, Kathleen (Wayne) Volland, Steven (Paula) Musel, David Musel, James (Stacy) Musel; stepchildren, Teresa (Tom) Wickman, Kenneth (Mary) Pink, James Pink; son-in-law Dr. John Leonard; sisters, Shirley, Caroline, Betty, Jean, and Clare; brothers, Paul, Jerry, Larry; 16 grandchildren, Julie, Timothy, Kim, Ellie, Andrea, Ben, Megan, Mackenzie, Maureen, Margeaux, Jared, Matt, Scott, Angela, Addison, Wyatt; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Claretta Breitbach; first husband, Bernard J. Musel; her second husband, James W. Pink; beloved daughter, Dr. Karen (Musel) Leonard; sisters, Anna, Velma; and brothers, Peter, Joseph, Charles, and Philip.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Mary Church, St. Mary School, or the Good Neighbor Home.