Kenneth T. Reuter, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa, died on August 23, 2023, at his apartment in Oak Park Place, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 31, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Ken will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Key West, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Key West immediately following Mass with military honors by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.

