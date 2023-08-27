Kenneth T. Reuter, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa, died on August 23, 2023, at his apartment in Oak Park Place, with his family by his side.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 31, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Ken will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Key West, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Key West immediately following Mass with military honors by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Ken was born on February 26, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Sylvester and Celestine (Jungers) Reuter. He completed tenth grade at St. Joseph Catholic School, Key West. Ken served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict era as a bus driver based in Germany. Following his honorable discharge he engaged in a series of vocations, including working as foreman for Mulgrew Blacktop, manager of Table Mound Trailer Court, and running a trucking and excavating business, with farming being a constant occupation through it all. Later in life, Ken drove for Truck Country and Key City Transport.
On December 2, 1961, Ken was united in marriage to Lois Cimmiyotti at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dubuque. Six children were born to this union. In 1964, they purchased a farm near Key West, south of Dubuque, where they lived until retiring to Oak Park Place in 2022. Ken and Lois also enjoyed many winters in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Ken was steadfast in his faith. He never knew a stranger and was a loyal friend, always willing to help out where needed. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed joking around with others. A devoted and hardworking husband, father, and grandfather, family and work were Ken’s life. He will be greatly missed.
Ken is survived by his six children, Jeff (Dianna) Reuter of Iowa City, Jerry (Julie) Reuter of Basin, Wyoming, Mike (Kerry) Reuter of Sherrill, Julie (Dave) Sunne of Strawberry Point, Sherri (Greg “Pete”) Birkett of Durango, and Dave (Teresa) Reuter of Holy Cross; 15 grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashley) and Mitchell Reuter, Joshua (Emilie) Reuter, Bekki (Cody) Spencer, and Cal Reuter, Ashley (Steven) Shafer and Kimberley Reuter, Daniel, Zachary, Rachel, and Joseph (Brooke) Sunne, Benjamin and Samantha Birkett, and Cole and Luke Reuter; 10 great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Betty Reuter of Key West, Jackie Ritter of Charles City, Marlys Bade of Oakdale, Minnesota, and Carol Cimmiyotti of Sargeant, Minnesota, and two brothers-in-law, Ronald Cimmiyotti of Charles City and Gordon (Sandy) Cimmiyotti of Stacyville.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lois; his parents, his father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Helen Cimmiyotti; a grandson, Adam Birkett; a sister, Lois (Arnold) Green; four brothers, Clem Reuter, Harlan Reuter (MIA, Korean War), Leonard “Jack” Reuter, and Jim (Darlene) Reuter; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Stanley Cimmiyotti, Glenn Bade, Paul Ritter, Leola (Pat) Brady, Sharon Cimmiyotti, and Janet Cimmiyotti.