Timothy J. Anderson, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 9 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Jerome A. Bries, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Riverfront Pavilion at Eagle Point Park.
Kathleen E. Funke, Edgewood, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood.
William H. Gassman, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Holy Trinity Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Michael D. Hollenbeck, Cuba City, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City.
Joyce M. Jasper, Scottsdale, Ariz. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
Steven J. Kenyon, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis., and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
James J. Mauss, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Celebration of life: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home.
William G. McGuire, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Stone Cliff Winery.
Clifford G. Meier, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, Bellevue. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lorraine K. Muenster, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, with a parish scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Jane C. Singsank, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Cathedral of St. Raphael. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Donald Weigel, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood, Iowa.
Vera Wood, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis. Memorial Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.