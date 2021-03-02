GALENA, Ill. — Marilyn Elizabeth Muehleip, 91, of Galena, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Galena. She will be buried in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, beside her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth “Paul” Muehleip. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
Marilyn was born July 31, 1929, at her family’s home in Galena, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth (Bergmann) Wilhelmi. She attended Galena Elementary School and was a graduate of Galena High School.
Paul and Marilyn were united in marriage on October 5, 1951, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Galena. Immediately following their wedding, they moved to Fairbanks, AK, where Paul was stationed in the Army.
In her younger years, Marilyn was employed by Illinois Bell as a telephone operator. Later she worked at Eaton Corporation, Hanover, IL, and for the Jo Daviess Courthouse, Galena.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed her weekly quilting sessions with the Rebecca Quilters and bible studies with her Women’s Ruth Circle. Her faith was strong, and she taught her grandchildren the power of prayer.
Marilyn was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her top priority in life was her family. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren--baking cookies, movie nights snacking on popcorn, and hosting sleepovers. No one ever went to bed without a story, a prayer, a kiss, and hearing, “Good night, sleep tight, don’t let the bedbugs bite!”
Traveling, camping, quilting and antiquing were a few of her favorite pastimes. Colorado and Arizona were favorite destinations, spent visiting her sisters, brother, nieces and nephews. “Aunt Marilyn’s house” was the meeting place for all family members. She welcomed her family, friends and neighbors to her home, always having a fresh pot of coffee and an open heart.
Those left to treasure Marilyn’s memory include her daughters, Paula Schonhoff and Tammy (John) Oldenburg, both of Galena; son, Craig Muehleip, of Rigby, ID; seven grandchildren, Alison (fiancé, Joshua Wheatley), Ryan (Molly) Schonhoff, Adam Schonhoff, Paul (Tokie) Muehleip, Rachel Oldenburg (Phil Peer), Adrienne (Justin) Stuebs, April Oldenburg; two great-grandsons, Cael Story and Rei Muehleip; and two great-granddaughters, Leslie and Madelynn Stuebs; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Paul; her parents; seven siblings; and several brothers-and-sisters-in-law.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community staff, and caregivers of Hospice of Dubuque for their care and compassion.
We will love you forever, and ever, and a day!