GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Bonnie Miller, 65, of Guttenberg and formerly of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Benton (Wis.) VFW.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, of Rochester, Minn., is assisting the family.

