FARLEY, Iowa — Loras A. Jarding, 78, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home in Farley.
Visitation for Loras will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Family and friends are welcome to attend, keeping in mind the social distancing etiquette. The family requests everyone to wear a mask to attend visitation and services. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Loras Jarding Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Services for Loras will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
He was born on April 19, 1942, in Farley, Iowa, son of Marvin J. and Helen (Burger) Jarding Sr. He received his education from St. Joseph’s Catholic Schools in Farley, Iowa. After school, Loras served in the National Guard. On October 16, 1965, he was united in marriage to Joyce Moorman, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Greeley, Iowa. He was a farmer and drove truck for a construction company.
Loras loved spending time and playing games with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing a good game of cards with his friends at Bill’s Tap.
He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Jarding, of Farley, IA; three children, Jolene (Richard) Stelken, of Farley, IA, Greg (Min Jung) Jarding, of Hastings, NE, and Janet (Shane) Lech, of Chama, NE; five grandchildren, Dustin, Michelle, and Eric Stelken, Taylor and Brooklyn Lech; two brothers, Marvin (Joan) Jarding Jr., of Farley, IA, and Paul (Deb) Jarding, of Dubuque, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lavern Moorman, of Strawberry Point, IA, Alice Tauke, of Dyersville, IA, Leona (Ralph) Wegmann, of Farley, IA, Margie (Ernie) Thole, Jerry (Rosie) Moorman, and Norita Moorman, all of Manchester, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister-in-law, Mary Jarding; a nephew, Darin Jarding; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Marie Moorman; brothers-and sisters-in-law, Dave (Joan) Tauke, Priscilla Moorman, Judy Moorman, Don (Mary) Moorman, and John Moorman.
