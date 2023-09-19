Helen T. Soat Telegraph Herald Helen Waldmeir Author email Sep 19, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helen T. Soat, 92, of Dubuque and formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., died on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Recommended for you Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Burial will take place in East Dubuque Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Helen Waldmeir Author email Follow Helen Waldmeir Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives