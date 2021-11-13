OTTER CREEK, Iowa — Harry W. Shady, 86, of Otter Creek, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at home, surrounded by family.
A celebration of Harry’s life will be held at 11 A.M., Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 P.M., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Monmouth, Iowa Cemetery.
Harry Warren Shady was born on July 14, 1935 to Jesse Neville and Helen Arvella (Johnson) Shady. He was a 1953 graduate of Monmouth High School. He married Judy Ann Fritz, and later married Norma Jean Lasche.
Harry had first worked at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa. He then worked for Buchholz Trucking in Wyoming, Iowa for several years. In 1962, he started Harry Shady Trucking and owned and operated it until 1989 when he sold the business to his son, Steve. He finished out his driving career proudly logging well over a million miles for Roeder Bros. Implement in Bellevue and Maquoketa, Iowa.
Harry had been a 15-year member of the Worthington Volunteer Fire Department. He also was a member of the daily coffee group aka BS’ers Club at the Otter Creek Gas Station. He was a lifelong lover of horses, enjoyed going to farm auctions, spending time with his family and grandchildren, and for the past several years he had found joy with his dog Tony.
Those left to honor his memory include children, Randy (Dixie) Shady of Monticello, IA, Julie (Jeff) Klein of Monticello, IA, Steve (Sheila) Shady of Worthington, IA, and Nancy (Gary) Neuses of Hazel Green WI; his significant other, Audra Martin of Otter Creek, IA; a sister, Elaine “Midge” Watters of New Orleans, LA; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James, Jesse, Earl “Butch” and Theodore “Ted”, infant daughter Conne Sue, two sons Rolly and Roger, and a grandchild Holly Kellum.
The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all their care and support for Harry.