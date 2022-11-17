Brian T. Gockel, age 43, of Dubuque, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Columbkille Church in Dubuque, with Fr. Tom McDermott and Fr. Dave Schatz concelebrating. Burial in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 — 7 p.m. on Friday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL, where the parish rosary will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Friends may also call from 9 — 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Brian was born on February 13, 1979, in Dubuque, the son of Thomas M. and Patricia Ann (Bennett) Gockel. He was a 1998 graduate of East Dubuque High School and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Clarke College in Dubuque. Brian was united in marriage to Keri L. Heitkamp on October 6, 2001, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque.
Brian’s family was his greatest pride and joy, and it was evident in all that he did as a devoted husband and father. His humor and fun-loving personality won the hearts of many friends, family, and co-workers. He was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works as a Quality Engineer. Brian was a member of St. Columbkille Parish.
Surviving is his wife, Keri; two daughters, Faith and Meredith at home, his father, Thomas M. Gockel of East Dubuque; his siblings, Lori (Randy) Hancock of Peosta, IA, Steve (Kim) Gockel of East Dubuque, and Chris (Joanne) Gockel of Maquoketa, IA; his mother-in-law, Debbie (Sheehan) Heitkamp and father-in-law, Dennis Heitkamp; sister-in-law and husband, Chelsea (Spencer) Kirschbaum of East Dubuque; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia and two children in utero.
In lieu of flowers, a Brian Gockel memorial fund has been established.
