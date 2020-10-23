CASCADE, Iowa — Dolores Ann McQuillen, 85, of rural Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Unity Point Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
A private visitation will be held for the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A public visitation for Dolores will then be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, at which time the family will not be present. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Dolores McQuilllen Family, PO Box 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
She was born January 27, 1935, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Clem and Mary (Gudenkauf) Manternach. She received her education in the former St. Mary’s School in Cascade. On September 16, 1954, she was united in marriage to William Patrick McQuillen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade. She was employed at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa, and later in the hot lunch program at Aquin Elementary.
Dolores was a member of the St. Matthias Parish. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, William Patrick McQuillen, of Cascade; five children, Cyndi Trumm, of Cascade, Kathy (Van) Martensen, of North Liberty, Iowa, Brian (Joyce) McQuillen, of Cascade, Brent (Kathy) McQuillen, of Monticello, Iowa, Connie (Brian) Swenson, of Van Horne, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Phil (Nikki) Manternach, of Cascade, and Urban (Linda) Manternach, of Dubuque; three sisters, Marilyn (Steve) Skahill, of East Dubuque, Ill., Donna Riesburg, of Dyersville, Iowa, and Carol (Pete) Dolan, of Dubuque; a sister-in-law, Lois Manternach, of Worthington, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; five baby angels; one son-in-law, Nick Trumm; one brother, Lloyd Manternach; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Donnie Riesburg, Grace Ann Otting, Arlene Hochberger and Rosie Heims.
