URBANDALE, Iowa — Adam Michael Meyer, 34, of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at home.
Born on January 17, 1985, Adam was a graduate of Johnston High School and became a culinary chef after graduation from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Adam had a terrific sense of humor and a love for all sports and especially movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s. He played both football and baseball in high school. Adam was a kind and gentle soul who would always help someone in need. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his two nieces (Macy and Kennedy) and nephew (Mack).
Adam is survived by his mother, Susan Garrison (Robert Garrison), of Urbandale; his father, Michael Meyer (Tammy Meyer), of Madeira Beach, Fla.; his older sister, Emily Kramer (Jeff Kramer), of Windsor Heights, Iowa; older brother, Aaron Meyer (Erin Meyer), of Bondurant, Iowa; step-brother, Matthew Blackcloud (Kimberly Blackcloud), of Columbus, Ohio; grandmother, Dagmar Boal, of Dubuque; grandparents, William and Shirley Meyer, of Dubuque.
A private Mass is being held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Blank Children’s Hospital, 1415 Woodland Ave., Suite 200, Des Moines, IA, in memory of Adam Meyer and in honor of Macy Meyer, would be appreciated.