Patti J. Lindecker Telegraph Herald Sep 16, 2020 Patti J Lindecker, 58, of Dubuque, died September 14, 2020. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are pending at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road.