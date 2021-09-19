EPWORTH, Iowa — Delores H. Hosch, 86, of Epworth, Iowa, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at her home in Epworth, Iowa surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Delores will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Services for Delores will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa. The services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Facebook page.
She was born March 12, 1935 in Farley, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Viola (Casey) Besler. She graduated from Epworth High School. On February 1, 1956 she was united in marriage to Fred J. Hosch at St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 11, 1986.
Delores enjoyed a good card game, puzzles, and a “Quick” trip to the boat. She was the fun grandma who had a way with words or “Deloresisms,” and had the absolute best Halloween costumes. Delores was none other than the Guinness World Record holder for being the oldest participant in the longest shot ski. Most of all, Delores treasured her large family and their close-knit bond is a testament to this.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish and it’s Altar and Rosary Society in Epworth, Iowa.
She is survived by nine children, Kathy (Dick) Lahey and Kenny (Darla) Hosch both of Epworth, Joe (Teresa) Hosch of Farley, Dave “Snipes” (Mary) Hosch of Epworth, Sheri (Steve) Tucker of Hopkinton, Darla (Dan) Jasper, Lisa (Roger) Ostwinkle, Donnie (Karen) Hosch and Rob (Kate) Hosch all of Epworth; 34 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren with two more on the way; one sister-in-law, Rosie Besler of Epworth.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jerry and his wife Susan Hosch; two brothers, one in infancy, and Vernon “Boone” Besler; a sister Arlene (Don) Streauslin; great grandson, Brecken Dupont; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.