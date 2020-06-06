Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Loras Collins, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Key West Church.
Mary Lou Cook, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: 11 a.m. today, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the cemetery.
Robert C. Engelken, New Vienna, Iowa — Final prayers: 11 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 until time of services at the funeral home.
Norma J. Erickson, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Elkader, Iowa.
Mary A. Grant, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
John C. Meyer, Garnavillo, Iowa — Graveside service: 10 a.m. today, Garnavillo Community Cemetery.
Douglas A. Nodolf, Belmont, Wis. — Memorial graveside services: 11:30 a.m. today, Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Wis. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery.
Margaret E. Schauff, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis.
Irene Steele, Waukon, Iowa — Funeral services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Lutgarda D. Tunque, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road.
Diane D. Weis, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Dennis R. Whalen, Vinton, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, St. Mary’s Lycurgus Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.