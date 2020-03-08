ASBURY, Iowa — Catherine A. “Cathy” Hutton, 79, of Asbury, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, after a courageous two-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and the complications that accompanied the disease. She was surrounded in love by her family.
Visitation for Cathy will be held at St. Joseph the Worker on Monday, March 9th, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will immediately follow the visitation at 2:30 pm. A celebration of life will be held following the Mass from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Thunder Hills Country Club, 16682 Thunder Hills Dr., Peosta, Iowa.
Cathy was born on January 9, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Ernie and Esther Halverson. She attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Senior High School. Following graduation, she worked at Eagle’s Grocery Store where she met the love of her life, Michael Hutton. They would have been married 59 years this April 8, 2020. She and Mike raised four children together.
Cathy’s greatest joys in her life were her husband, children, grandchildren, socializing with friends (phone or in person), attending Sunday Mass, pretending she was exercising and Christmas shopping year round at TJ Maxx, Kohls, Younkers and Dillard’s. She participated in card club with a small group of beloved friends for 60 years. Her favorite hobbies — beyond traveling to Green Bay for Packers games with her family — were babysitting her grandchildren, traveling to Panama City Beach for the winter months, watching her daily “story” and golfing weekly at Bunker Hill or Thunder Hills CC. Cathy was a very spiritual person who was dedicated to her Catholic faith. Holidays were the highlight of her life. Family dinners, Packers parties, following her grandchildren around the golf course and attending many sporting events, socializing and travel adventures with Mike gave her great satisfaction.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Michael; four children, Kelley (Darrell) Deutmeyer, Jeff Hutton (Marla Meyer), Vicky (Joe) Stelzer, Mark (Kelsey) Hutton; 10 grandchildren, Taylor and Carson Hillery, Jax and Davis Stelzer, Doug and Drew Hutton, Samantha and Austin Hutton, and Chad and Greg Deutmeyer; seven great-grandchildren, Judd and Jayden Hutton, and Hannah, Caleb, Isaac, Lydia and Leah Deutmeyer; her sister, Mary Halverson; and two brothers, Jim (Charlotte) Halverson and Tom (Barb Halverson). Cathy loved spending time with her grand-dogs, Lambeau, Starr, Medea, Jasper, Jordy, Beau, Sophie, Duke and Tucker. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she treasured spending time with.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mike; her sister Joan; and granddaughter, Robin.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among the family’s favorite beneficiaries, including St. Joseph the Worker of Dubuque and the University of Iowa Palliative Care Unit.
Thank you to Hawkeye Care Facility, University of Iowa Palliative Care and Neurology, and to all family and friends for their love and support.