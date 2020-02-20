Eileen Delores Yutzy, 87, of Dubuque, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Texas Health Presbyterian in Denton, Texas.
The funeral service for Mrs. Yutzy will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Eileen was born March 24, 1932, in Roseau, MN, the daughter of Rudolph L. and Viola M. Bradley Anderson. On April 28, 1958, she married Lester J. Yutzy in Rockford, IL. He passed away July 16, 2018. Eileen worked in clerical and management throughout her life. She managed Hillcrest Apartments until retirement in 2000. She was active at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church as office manager, Sunday school teacher, and various committees. She enjoyed singing in choir, reading, and was passionate about crocheting. She also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends, and wintering in Florida.
Survivors include one son, John (Linda) Yutzy, of Iowa City; three daughters, Kathleen (Jim) Oldham, of Chapin, SC, Robin Buchanan, of Overland Park, KS, and Donna (Bill) Rector, of Flower Mound, TX; six grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, and Nicholas Yutzy, and Katie, Kirby, and Charlie Rector; and two brothers, Arlynn L. Anderson and Earle D. Anderson.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Eileen's obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.