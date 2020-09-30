Shirley A. (Wanger) Noggle, age 88, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Shirley’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Shirley’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Shirley was born on October 3, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Albert J. and Pearl J. (Noonan) Wanger. Shirley married Don E. Noggle on October 23, 1954. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1969.
Shirley worked and volunteered for many years at St. Mary’s Church and school. An avid fan of professional and collegiate sports, Shirley also enjoyed playing euchre and canasta, as well as watching old movies. “The Wizard of Oz” was her favorite movie, and Bing Crosby was her favorite actor. Most of all Shirley loved spending time with family and friends.
Shirley will be greatly missed by her four children, Dennis (Laura) Noggle, Overland Park, KS, Tom Noggle, Carol Noggle, both of Dubuque, and Karen Noggle, Iowa City, IA; her four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Tinya, and Elijah Noggle, all of Dubuque, and Robin Noggle, Overland Park, KS; her great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Maxine Wanger, Dubuque, IA; and her beloved 4-legged Sheltie friend, Corrine.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Joseph Wanger; her sisters, Rosemary Steiner in infancy, Virginia (Sylvester) Steiner Mauer, Elizabeth (Joseph) Steiner Takos, and Mary (John “Jack”) Wanger Wagner; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Shirley’s family would like to thank the loving staff at Sunnycrest for their wonderful care of Shirley in her final days.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Shirley A. Noggle.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.