Betty J. Welu, 90, of Bartlett, Illinois, formerly of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Clare Oaks Senior Community, Bartlett.
Due to COVID-19, services to be announced at a later date following cremation. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Betty was born February 13, 1930, Dubuque, the daughter of James and Margaret (Biver) McGinn. She married Edward Welu, Jr., on June 17, 1950, in Dubuque.
Survivors include her six children, Kathy Welu Bertrand (John), Karen Welu Mansfield, Karolynn Welu Kuecker ( Rod), Mike Welu, Sue Welu, Deb Welu (Don Wagner); seven grandchildren: Melissa Bertrand Strasser (Eric), John Bertrand ( Katie), Rodger Mansfield (Amanda), Robert Mansfield ( Shannon), Jessica Welu DiNella, Ryan Kuecker and Stephanie Kuecker; twelve great-grandchildren, all from the Chicagoland area; brother-in-law, John Welu, of Dubuque; and sister-in-law, Patricia Welu Brown, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Welu, Jr.; grandson, Jeremey Welu; parents, James McGinn and Margaret (Biver) McGinn Crellin; step-father, Robert Crellin; her brother, Donald McGinn; in-laws, Edward and Loras Welu; sister-in-law, Mary McGinn; sister-in-law, Beverly Welu; and brother-in-law, James Brown.