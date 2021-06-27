Madonna J. Weitzel passed away peacefully at home on Thursday June 24, 2021, at 4:28 p.m.
In honor and celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. today at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Donna was born on January 1, 1933, in Dubuque, daughter of Joseph and Lucille (Grotkin) Herbst, the second-youngest of 11 children. She graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School in 1951. She was married to her lifelong love, George Weitzel, on July 2, 1955.
An old soul with a young heart, a dreamer and a schemer, Donna was an original. Her quick wit and mischievous sense of humor was a rarity. She lived for seeing loved ones together, happy and fed. She now watches over us from her perch in the sky. On Earth, Donna found her own path of perseverance that allowed her to navigate life’s realities with admirable perspective. No matter what difficulties were on her journey, she fought for life and laughter up until the very end.
She is survived by her loving husband, George Weitzel, her son, Tim (Diane) Weitzel, and daughter Tammy (Dr. Mark) Moore, all of Dubuque, and son-in-law Dr. Daniel Fabiano, of Cedar Rapids. She is preceded in eternal glory by her daughter, Tracy Weitzel Fabiano. She is deeply loved by grandchildren, Bradley (Meaghan) Weitzel, Erica Weitzel, Connor Moore, Matthew Moore, Jon Moore, Ellen Moore, Anna Fabiano, Joseph Fabiano, Will Fabiano and John Fabiano; along with great-grandchildren, Mia, William and Hannah Weitzel. She is also survived by her sister, Helen (Kenny) Thill; and sister-in-law Patsy Herbst.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Alverda (Walter) Krause, Ray (Mary) Herbst, Thelma (Len) Valentine, Donnie (Donna) Herbst, Eleanor (Michael) Boyes, Alan (Ruth) Herbst, Rita (Frank) Klein, Robert Herbst, Ollie Herbst; and sister-in-law, Shirley Cain.
Memorials will be directed to her favorite charities.