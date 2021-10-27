BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — John Edward Hulsizer Sr., 74, of Bloomfield, Iowa passed away on October 22, 2021 at his home.
He was born on November 17, 1946 in Burlington, Iowa to John Washington and Gladys Louise Fitzgerald Hulsizer. He married Anita Louise McClymont on October 7, 1966 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. John served in the Marines (1964-68) during Vietnam and was awarded two Purple Hearts during his time in the service. He was very proud of his time with the Marines. John earned a Master’s Degree from Olivet University and later a Doctorate of Divinity from the University of Dubuque. He was Nazarene Pastor in Shenandoah, Iowa for three years, Bloomfield, Iowa for nine years, and in Dubuque, Iowa for 20 years. In the later years of his career, he taught at Northeast Iowa Community College.
John served on the Republican State Central Committee, 2nd District, for 20 years and was an influential person for the Republican Party. He also served as Chaplin of the Dubuque Police Department and was an EMT while living in Shenandoah. His personal interests included; hunting, fishing, doing crosswords puzzles, watching gameshows, going to McDonald’s, and spending time with family. His stories, humor, and wisdom will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Hulsizer of Bloomfield; three children, John (Melanie) Hulsizer Jr. of Pecatonica, Illinois, Steven (Valerie) Hulsizer of Bloomfield, Ann (Greg) Dipple of Daphne, Alabama; 15 grandchildren, Jonathan, Isabella, Mitchell, Carli, and Sophia Hulsizer, Clayton Hulsizer, Ally (Mac) Chilton, Cayden (Allison), Devin, Jade, Stefan and Rachael Dipple, Jules, Joey and Lily Torres; and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Hulsizer; and an infant sister. Celebration of life services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Dubuque Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Leah Barker officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville, Maryland. A memorial has been established to the Ronald McDonald House. Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of local arrangements.