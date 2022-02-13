Edwin Adam Schick, 100, died on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Luther Manor. Visitation will be at 10:30am with a memorial service following at 11:30am on Monday, February 21 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque, IA where Pastor Schick had worshipped for half a century. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Eureka, SD.
The son of John A. and Christina (Beck) Schick, Edwin was born on May 7, 1921, on the family farm in Campbell County, South Dakota. He attended a one-room rural school; then high school in Eureka, SD; Wartburg College, Waverly, IA; Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, IA; and finally, Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ where he earned a Ph.D. in New Testament Studies.
Of German-Russian descent, Edwin Schick married Barbara Jane Anderson of Norwegian ancestry at State College, PA, July 30, 1948. Their three children are Linda S. (Dennis Thomann) Liedtke of Coralville, IA, John A. (Renee) Schick, of Dubuque and Robert Schick. There are no grandchildren.
Ordained as Pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1946, Dr. Schick spent his professional life on the faculties of Wartburg College and Wartburg Theological Seminary. As professor at the Seminary, he was also Dean of the Faculty, Acting President briefly, and Director of the Denver House of Studies. Upon assignment from the national Church’s Board of Missions he completed a “Mid-East Research Project,” an outgrowth in part of the cross-cultural experience gained by a year’s study in Jerusalem, archaeological work for several seasons in Jordan, Syria, and Israel/Palestine, and an appointment as Annual Professor at the American Center of Oriental Research in Amman, Jordan.
Dr. Schick devoted considerable study to the book of Revelation. His commentary Revelation-The Last Book of the Bible was published by Fortress Press in 1977.
Retired in 1986 from Wartburg Seminary but not from teaching, Prof. Schick taught for three years in Nigeria and Ethiopia, part of the time under call of the Church’s Board of Missions. Locally, for more than twenty years, he met weekly with Lutheran Pastors in sermon-oriented Bible study. He served as assistant pastor for several years at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dubuque up to the age of 80.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; a brother, Ruben, in infancy; brothers, Otto and Milbert; and sisters, Alma Keszler, Martha Conlon, and Elsie Heilman.