Carol Ann Klinkhammer, 77, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Dubuque Specialty Care Initiatives.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Klinkhammer will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Tom Heathershaw as the celebrant. Carol was born November 29, 1941, in Dubuque, the daughter of Victor Valentine and Geraldine Pauline Feller Helling. On August 18, 1962, she married Herb Klinkhammer at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She worked at Artistic Cleaners, the University of Dubuque, and the Dubuque Community School District. She was a 1960 graduate of Wahlert High School. She was a member of Cathedral of St. Raphael and Bridge Swing Club, as well as many other bridge clubs. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Disney. She enjoyed bowling and volleyball, helping with Girl Scout cookie sales, and supporting the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps. She loved to bake and to attend her grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include husband, Herb; three daughters, Sue (Mark) Dutler, of Countryside, IL, Cathy (Frank) Peterson, of Richmond Hill, GA, and Jill (Kurt) Tennyson, of Marion, IA; eight grandchildren, Jacob and Hannah Dutler, Herbie, Charis, and Calie Peterson, and Isaac, Eli, and Gus Tennyson; two brothers, Tom (Sherry) Helling and Gus (Ann) Helling, both of Dubuque; one sister, Patricia Casey; of Dubuque; her in-laws, Peg Helling, Joyce Helling, Ruth Ann Heim, Tom (Deb Rooney) Klinkhammer, Jerry (Mary Jo) Klinkhammer, and Tim Klinkhammer, all of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim and Bob; in-laws, Tom Casey, Terry Klinkhammer, Barb and Dave Beecher, Danny Klinkhammer, Bobby Heim; and a special aunt and uncle, Janaan and Bob Kolf.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Stonehill, Hospice of Dubuque and Dubuque Specialty Care. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Carol’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.