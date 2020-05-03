CANTON, Iowa — Dennis John Koppes, 63, of Canton, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 1:11 a.m.
A private family visitation for Dennis will be held on Wednesday, May 6. Visitation for Dennis will be open for the public from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Reiff Funeral Home. During this time, due to the unprecedented COVID-19, social distancing requirements will be strictly enforced. A distance of six feet between each person, no more than 10 people inside the funeral home at a time and in addition everyone must wear a mask. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Dennis Koppes Family, P.O. 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
A private Mass of Christian burial for Dennis will be held Thursday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Public burial to follow will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Dennis was born March 25, 1957, on the family farm, son of Raymond and Helen (Kelchen) Koppes. He didn’t come into the world alone; his twin brother, David, was his other half. He attended the former Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa, and was in the class of 1975. On April 26, 1980, he was united in marriage to Brenda Beauchamp at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Dennis loved his rural roots and was happiest in his little corner of the world. He farmed the family farm for many years and then in 1995 went to work for his brother, Chuck, at Koppes Tiling. He enjoyed bulldozing and transforming the land for area farmers. Every car ride was filled with stories of building ponds and taking out timbers. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix and he was always inventing some contraption in his shop. At the end of the day, he was eager to share a cold one and a story.
In 2012, he was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He retired in 2013 from Koppes Tiling and worked hard to meet the requirements for lung transplant. December 1, 2017, on death’s door, he received the life-saving gift of a double-lung transplant at University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, WI. For a brief moment, he won the lottery. That was short lived, in August of 2018 he lost his beloved twin, David, to Pulmonary Fibrosis, and in March of 2019, Dennis was diagnosed with chronic rejection. He enjoyed his final days in the place he loved with those who loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Brenda; four children, Angela (Rafael) Koppes-Herrera, Christina (Antanas) Taylor, Nathan Koppes and Kathleen (Michael) Bries; grandchildren, Mason and Carter John Eck, Jasmine, Aryana, Antanas Jr. (Taras), Kyla, Hannah, Lauryn, Isabella and Victoria Taylor, twins Elliott John and Quentin Bries; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Greyson; seven siblings, Lawrence Koppes, Merlin Koppes, Carl (Donna) Koppes, Paul (Sandy) Koppes, Phyllis (Marv) Ludwig, Donna (Jim) Schewe, Marilyn Staskal; three sisters-in-law, Judy (Jim) Betzner, Judy (David) Koppes and Marlene Koppes.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Chuck and David Koppes; and one sister-in-law, Lori “Pris” Koppes.
A special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque and Scott.
