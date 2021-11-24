CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Anne M. Smith, 70, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where services will follow. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Behr Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

