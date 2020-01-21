Laurie Ann Feuss, 59, of Dubuque, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Funeral service for Laurie will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Rev. Dr. Loren Shellabarger officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens, in Dubuque, at a later date.
Laurie was born September 18, 1960, in Great Lakes, IL, the daughter of Marvin and Lois E. Wright Nethery. She was a 1979 graduate of Dubuque Senior High. Laurie worked at Luther Manor. She had also worked at Sam’s Club as Demo Lead, and Walmart. She was very crafty and enjoyed crocheting, baking Christmas treats for family, reading, and cuddling with her furbabies, Gizmo and Cozmo. She was a huge Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. She had a big heart and cherished time with her family.
Survivors include her father, Marvin Nethery, of Summerfield, FL; two sisters, Vicki Nethery and Lisa Howell, both of Dubuque; nieces and nephews, Michael (Jen) Nethery, Jadrian (Chris) Samms, Denny Davis, Tyler Carey, Nicole Davis, and Janessa Thill; six great-nephews; and three great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her mother, and her ex-husband and dear friend, Robert Filloon.
