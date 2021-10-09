Deborah A. Schuchart Telegraph Herald Oct 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CUBA CITY, Wis. — Deborah A. Schuchart, 69, of Cuba City, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, where a memorial service will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cuba-city-wis Grant-county-wis Lafayette-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today