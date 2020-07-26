Ronald G. “Bucky” Buxton Sr., age 71, of Dubuque, passed away at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Ron’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a prayer service held at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that anyone attending please wear a mask. To honor Ron’s life, funeral services will be held at Behr Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Bart Timmerman officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery following cremation.
Ron was born on January 11, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Harry and Marie (Story) Buxton.
Ron went to school at Prescott Elementary and Washington Junior High, before moving to California with his sister for a year. After returning to Dubuque, he attended Dubuque Senior High School and went on to honorably serve his country with the National Guard. Ron married Joann Kelly on December 5, 1970, at St. Anthony’s Church, and they were blessed with three children. Ron was later united in marriage to the love of his life, Cheryl “Sherry” Burr, on September 4, 1982, at 1st Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque, and they were blessed with two more children. He was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works for 37 years, until his well earned retirement in 2009. In his free time, Ron could often be found playing cards, shooting pool, golfing or fishing. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan his whole life. Ron also enjoyed going to the dog track and taking the entire family with him to watch the races. Spending time with his family and friends was no doubt his favorite activity, and any time the grandkids were involved he was especially happy. Ron’s furry four-legged friends also held a special place in his heart. We are heartbroken at the sudden and unexpected loss of Ron in our daily lives, we will miss you more than words can ever express.
Those left to cherish Ron’s memory include his loving wife, Sherry Buxton, Dubuque, IA; his five children, Kim (Tomilyn) Buxton, Madison, WI, Ronald “Ron” (Tricia) Buxton Jr., Kieler, WI, Heather (Mike) White, Potosi, WI, Erin (Quinton “Cornell” Trask) Buxton, Dubuque, IA, and Jeff (Lacey) Buxton, Dubuque, IA; his 11 grandchildren; his siblings, Sharon (Ronald) Nickolas, Dubuque, IA, Gary (Suzie) Buxton, New Mexico, and Mark Buxton, Livermore, CA; a sister-in-law, Joyce (Ron) Digmann, Dyersville, IA; a brother-in-law, Bill (Jeanette) Digmann, Dyersville, IA; several nieces and nephews; and Joann Kelly.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sydney (William) Weichel; a sister-in-law, Dena Digmann; and his in-laws, Verdus and Virgil Burr.
Ron’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Finley Hospital, especially the ICU, for all of their wonderful and attentive care of Ron, and their compassion for his family during this trying time.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ronald Buxton Sr. Family.
