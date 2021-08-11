MONROE, Wis. — Eileen Frances Wedig, age 98, of Monroe passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1922 to Clemant and Ann (Manemann) Brandt in Jamestown Township. Eileen attended St. Clare Academy Sinsinawa, WI graduating in 1941. She married Gordon Whitaker in 1946; he preceded her in death in 1950. On April 21, 1954 she was united in marriage to Maurice Wedig at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa; he preceded her in death in 1995.
Eileen worked at Dubuque Packing Co., Oaktron and Dorman’s Cheese Co. She was a member at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church along with the V.F.W. Auxiliary. Eileen enjoyed doing puzzles, reading and going to the casino. Family was the most important thing to Eileen; she never missed a family gathering.
Eileen is survived by her 17 children, Mick (Madonna) Whitaker of Potosi, WI, Randy (Donna) Wedig of Freeport, IL, Connie (Wayne) Nickerson of Friendship, WI, Jeanette Sullivan of Evansville, WI, Perry (Kathy) Whitaker of Monroe WI, Bart Wedig of Manchester, NH, Barbara (Fred) Wolfe of South Wayne, WI, Dawn Treganza of Detroit, MI, Peggy (Tom) Klemm of Monroe WI, Cyndi (Tim) Daniels of Dublin, OH, Maureen (Brad) Kufalk of Delavan, WI, Greg (Alice) Wedig of Monroe, WI, Tim (Vickie) Wedig of McConnell, IL, Todd (Sharon) Wedig of Juda, WI, Brad (Mona) Wedig of Rockton, IL, Troy Wedig of Mukwonago, WI, and Robert Wedig of Monroe, WI; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two brothers; five sisters; two sons-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church, in Monroe, WI with Pastor Mark Miller as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church. A memorial fund is being established in Eileen’s name. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com