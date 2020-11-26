Kathleen M. “Kay” Nachtman, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, with Rev. David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Private family visitation will be held, a live stream of the funeral service will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. If attending the Mass, please remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing.
Kay was born on January 19, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of William and Kathryn (Ries) Knockel. She married Irvin “Irv” Nachtman on September 8, 1956, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Irv preceded Kay in death on July 31, 2014.
Kay was born south of Dubuque on the family farm and was still a farm girl at heart. She and Irv purchased 40 acres from her mother in 1969, in which they built their home and raised their 3 kids, she was able to stay there to the end.
Kay loved spending time with her family. She loved a good card game, especially poker and Euchre and was in a card club for 55 + years with her sister and friends. She had a witty personality, loved people and a good party. She was an excellent cook and baker, known for many of her wonderful recipes throughout the years. She was an avid reader, loved feeding the birds and taking care of her outdoor flowers in the summertime, she played horseshoe and bowled back in her younger years. She will be sadly missed by many of her family and friends.
Kay is survived by her three children: Mark (Deb Koenig) Nachtman, of Dubuque, Jerry “Doc” (Julie) Nachtman, of St. Donatus, Sara (Bob) Moyer, of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Kenny (Kala) Nachtman, Joey (Lana) Nachtman, Cody (Allison) Nachtman and Amber (Nick) Marolf, Austin Moyer, Lindsay Nachtman; four great-grandchildren, Lane Nachtman, Tillie & Ollie Marolf, Thea Nachtman, and one on the way; two sisters; JoAnn (Carl) Weimerskirch and Carol (Bill) Gaber; sisters-in-law, Corrine (Jack) Schwartz and Mary Ann Nachtman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Irv; two brothers Herbert “Herbie” Knockel and Vernie Knockel; and three sisters, Lucille Murphy, Dorothy “Dottie” Hilken and Lois Thielen; along with her sister-in-law, Lorraine (Carl) Sprague.
The family would like to thank the emergency room doctors, nurses and staff at UnityPoint, Finley Hospital for all their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, a Kathleen Nachtman memorial fund will be established.