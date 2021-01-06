Aileen Mary (Wolfe) Murphy, 77, of Mesa, Ariz., passed on January 1, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her four children, Colleen Murphy, of Longmont, Colo., Thomas Murphy, of Sarasota, Fla., Kelly Murphy Howard, of Mesa, Ariz., and Brian Murphy, of Anchorage, Alaska; five grandchildren, Shannon, Sean, Mary, Alex and Frankie; siblings, Virginia Lewis, Kathleen Kelley, Mary Fitzgerald, John (Sue) Wolfe, Janet (Tim) Fitzgerald, Bill Wolfe, and Tom Wolfe; and brother-in-law, John Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Sean; grandson, Christopher; sister, Sharon; and brothers, Mike and Jim.
She was born May 16, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, as the oldest of 11 children to LeRoy and Mary Wolfe. She lived in Longmont, Colo., for several years. Shen then settled in Mesa, Ariz., in 1984. She will be forever remembered as a patient, kind, and giving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her career was dedicated to social work, and she was a fierce protector of those less fortunate.
A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.