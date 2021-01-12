Margaret Ann “Dolly” Ziegenfuss, 82, of Dubuque, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
The private Mass of Christian Burial for Dolly will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Dolly was born April 17, 1938, in Sherrill, IA, the daughter of Herman and Mary (Jungblut) Nauman. On June 30, 1956, she married Kenneth Ziegenfuss in Dubuque.
Dolly was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
She worked as a medication aide for Bethany Nursing Home in Dubuque and Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, IA. Dolly enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and canning. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Dubuque Arboretum.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth, of Dubuque; her children, Steven (Mellinda) Ziegenfuss, of Des Moines, David Ziegenfuss, of Dubuque, Jon Ziegenfuss, of Dubuque, and Robin (Tom) Hingtgen, of Cedar Falls; her grandchildren, Matthew (Katie) Ziegenfuss, Jennifer Ziegenfuss Boots, Kelly Ziegenfuss, Amanda (Ryan) McCann, Ally Ziegenfuss, Sam Hingtgen, Seth Hingtgen and Sianna Hingtgen; her great-grandchildren, Kole, Zoey, Gabriel, Levi, Bill, Hailie, Zoe, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Morgan, Kaleb, Evan, Nora, Marissa & Gunnar; her great-great-grandchildren, Makyia & Jayce; her siblings, John Nauman, Germaine Nauman Freiburger, Teresa Nauman Kroll, Agnes Nauman O’Neill and Adella Nauman Peters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman & Mary (Jungblut) Nauman; one great-grandson, Liam Ziegenfuss; her siblings, Marian Nauman Bales, Eldon Nauman, Lucille Nauman Beau, Eleanor Nauman (Sister Vinceza, OSF-PA), Clara Nauman Spoden, Mildred Nauman Wirzbach, Gregory Nauman, Henry Nauman, Norbert Nauman, LaVonne Nauman Hoffman and Herman Jr. (Boots) Nauman.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Dubuque Arboretum.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.