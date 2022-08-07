MAZOMANIE, Wis. — Donna M. Woods, 84, of Mazomanie, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Unity Point Health, Meriter, Madison. Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Donna was born on December 27, 1937 in Madison, Wisconsin daughter of Louis Frederick and Evelyn (Specht) Berkan. She was united in marriage to Robert Woods on September 7, 1957 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2014. Donna worked in housekeeping at UW-Hospital for 25 years. She enjoyed tending to her potted flowers and plants. She liked to go fishing, watching her favorite TV shows, going to the Henry Vilas Zoo, Madison and attending the annual Shrine Circus in Madison.
Donna is survived by her son, Bobby Joe Woods; sister, Sharon (Ron) Johnsen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, brothers-in-law, Harry, Jr., Richard, and William Woods and sisters-in-law. Margaret Woods and Helen (Richard) Klosterman
