BERNARD, Iowa — It is with great sadness that the family of Howard John Pfab announce his passing on the 9th of August 2023 at Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa, with his daughter Marie and son-in-law Allan at his bedside. Sadly, Howard was afflicted with dementia the last few years of his life and was living at Luther Manor in Dubuque at the time of his death.

At this time, per Dad’s request, there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Thank you to all who impacted dad’s life. Remember life is short, hug your loved ones tight. God bless. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Any cards or well wishes can be sent there. Thank you.

