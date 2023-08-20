BERNARD, Iowa — It is with great sadness that the family of Howard John Pfab announce his passing on the 9th of August 2023 at Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa, with his daughter Marie and son-in-law Allan at his bedside. Sadly, Howard was afflicted with dementia the last few years of his life and was living at Luther Manor in Dubuque at the time of his death.
At this time, per Dad’s request, there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Thank you to all who impacted dad’s life. Remember life is short, hug your loved ones tight. God bless. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Any cards or well wishes can be sent there. Thank you.
Howard grew up on the family farm in Bernard and attended school at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Filmore and later graduated from Western Dubuque School in Epworth. Howard worked with his father on the family farm until his father’s death, upon which time he took over the farm. He later sold the farm and worked at Eagle Window and Door in Dubuque.
Howard loved living in rural areas and being in nature. He enjoyed going to horse shows, rodeos, Chuck wagon races, cattle auctions and watching westerns on TV. He even enjoyed watching some “newer” shows, NCIS New Orleans & Supernatural with his daughter Marie. Howard loved to go dancing or horseback riding but also enjoyed solitude. He found great delight in time spent with his daughters and grandchildren.
Howard is survived by his sister Marcela “Peg” Pfab (Michael Houge), two daughters Marie (Allan) LeGrand and Shelly (Clay) Weathers, two grandsons Dylan Triplett and Blake Chambers, granddaughter Cali (Gavin) Faulk, great grandchildren Krimson and Brayden, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Howard was the youngest of six children of Joseph Pfab and Agnes (Duschen) Pfab. Along with his parents, four of his siblings have gone to be with God: Colista (Wendel) Ambrosy, Bernadine (Lester) Ambrosy, Alverna (Joe) Schuster and Harvey (Martha) Pfab.
Howard’s family would like to thank Luther Manor for your excellent care of him. And a personal thank you from Marie to Hospice of Dubuque, I can’t thank you all enough for everything you did to keep dad comfortable. You did everything I asked. God bless you all and again Thank You! A special shout out to Courtney from Hospice, thank you for being that voice during the final moments I needed for comfort to help me stay strong and sane to get through it. You truly are a blessing and I felt so grateful to have you and the entire Hospice team caring for dad. Again, Thank you ALL!