Rev. Dwight Albers, Postville, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona, Iowa.
Donald J. and Cleone E. Ames, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, “The Place Next Door” at the Potosi Saloon.
Arlene A. Birch, East Dubuque, Ill. — Private family services: 11 a.m. today, Cathedral of St. Raphael, Dubuque.
Carvel W. Blosch, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Sister Jan Brynda, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Wake service: 6:30 p.m. today at the motherhouse.
Aileen M. Delaney, Wexford, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Wexford. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa, and after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carol B. Graney, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Bethlehem E&R Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Walter W. Graumann Jr., Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the funeral home.
Walter L. Halvorson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home.
Jean A. Kastner-Spease, Dodgeville, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
Wayne W. Mindham, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Daniel P. Molony, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, Garryowen, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
James J. Mueller, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. today, Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.
James J. Pasker, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, St. Patrick Parish Center, Colesburg, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Alice Schlacke, Waukon, Iowa — Services: Noon Friday, Jan. 31, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Gary E. Vogt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.