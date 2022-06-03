CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Carol Ann Williams of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on April 9, 2022 at Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
Carol was born on March 17, 1956, Saint Patrick’s Day, to Alfred and Loretta Maiers. She graduated from Dubuque Wahlert High School and went on to attend and graduate from the University Of Iowa. After school she worked for many years for Crescent Electric Company, then for Dubuque Greyhound Park where she met and on August 6, 2005, married Edward Williams. She was then employed at Molo Companies and Jefferson Davis Associates as a Market Researcher. Carol was an avid Hawkeye fan, and it was rare when you didn’t see her dressed in the Black and Gold! She was an accomplished crocheter and made beautiful baby blankets and snowflakes among many other things which she gave to her many friends and family for the Holidays or other special events. She also baked great Christmas cookies that she and Ed would deliver to friends during Christmas season, a highlight for them both.
She also loved the piano and traveling with Ed to many Hawkeye bowl games in Florida. Carol is survived by her husband Ed, brothers Terry (Dawn) Maiers, Wayne (Ellis) Maiers, nephew Travis (Shafalee) Maiers, step-children Kevin, Darrin, and Shane O’Brien and Shelly Perry, and “Sisters” Lisa and Janelle. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Loretta and her brother Ron Maiers. Carol was a giver in life and not particularly interested in accumulating things or wealth. She loved to sit back and listen to a good live band while savoring an ice cold Rolling Rock. An informal visitation/celebration of Carol’s life will be held at 1600 Greenlefe Dr NW in Cedar Rapids, on Saturday June 11 between 2:00pm and 5:00pm. Burial will take place at a later date. Carol was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.