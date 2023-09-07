BERNARD, Iowa — Hillary Marie Lynch, 42 of Bernard, Iowa passed away on September 4th, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 8th, 2023, at St. Lawrence Church Otter Creek with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery South Garryowen.
Hillary was born on April 17, 1981, in Maquoketa, Iowa the daughter of Marvin Anderson and Sheila Beauchamp. She graduated from Maquoketa High School and received her Bachelor of Animal Science from Black Hawk East West Texas A&M.
She married Jeffrey Lynch on August 7, 2004, at St. Lawrence Church in Otter Creek.
She worked as a Purina Nutrition Specialist and was the 1st woman in Purina History to win Rookie of the year in sales.
Hillary was a member of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, National Barrel Horse Association, Illinois Little Britches Rodeo Association and Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association.
Hillary was an avid equestrian her entire life. Competing in Rodeos from High School to college to pro rodeos as an adult. She also competed in horse judging throughout her life and became a professional horse judge.
Her most treasured trophy is her family. With the love of her life, Jeff, Hillary traveled to many horse shows and rodeos teaching her children the love of horses that will forever be instilled in them.
She is survived by her loving husband Jeff; her two children who she cherished: Johnnie (age 12) and Cutter (age 8); her mother Sheila Beauchamp-Thola (Robert Thola); her father Marvin Anderson; her mother-in-law Lois Lynch; her siblings Jessica (Scott) Hingtgen, Giselle (Austin) Till and Libby (Ryan) Palmer; step-brother Brian (Missy) Thola; brother-in-law Brian Schroeder along with 13 beautiful nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her step-sister Angela Thola-Schroeder and her father-in-law John Lynch.
The family wishes to thank all the health care professionals who helped care for Hillary over her three-year battle. A special thank you to all of their family, friends and neighbors for all their wonderful love, compassion and friendship.
In lieu of flowers a Hillary Lynch memorial fund will be established for her children Johnnie and Cutter. The Memorial account will be established at Dupaco Community Credit Union. Memorials may also be sent to the funeral home or to 5571 234th Street Bernard, Iowa 52032.