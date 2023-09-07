BERNARD, Iowa — Hillary Marie Lynch, 42 of Bernard, Iowa passed away on September 4th, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 8th, 2023, at St. Lawrence Church Otter Creek with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery South Garryowen.

