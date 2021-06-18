Mary Beth Willenbring, 66, of Dubuque, died Monday, June 14, 2021.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. today at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, where there will be a parish wake service at 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Nativity and will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Cascade.
Mary Beth was born July 20, 1954, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Donald and Marian (Knepper) Kearney.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1972. Mary Beth worked in the banking industry for 35 years, retiring from Dubuque Bank and Trust in 2017.
Mary Beth enjoyed decorating her home and flower gardens. She enjoyed her social connections that she developed throughout her life. If she didn’t know you, she knew someone who did.
Family was very important to Mary Beth. She was a loving wife and mother, and she absolutely adored her grandchildren. She loved spending her time attending her grandchildren’s events. She also had a special place in her heart for her cat, Betsy.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick Willenbring, of Dubuque; three sons, Daniel (Shannon) Kane, of Dubuque, Christopher (Kelly White) Klein, of Peosta and Peter (Stephanie) Klein, of Peosta; five grandchildren, Daniel and Mia Kane, Caleb and Carson Klein, and Benjamin Klein.
She is also survived by her siblings, Allan (Vickie) Kearney, Linda Gernes, Jan Kearney-Wheeler, Colleen Kirkwood, Donna Beaman, Sheila Pillard, Sherri (Rick) Treanor, Kevin (Lisa) Kearney, Joyce (Chuck) Pastene, Joe Kearney, Terry (Angie) Kearney and Jeff (Karla) Kearney; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rosanne (John Pape) Kelchen, Mary Kelchen, Jim (Jennifer) Willenbring, Joan (Ron) Ronnebaum, and Joe (Marilyn) Willenbring; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Cyril and Anastasia Willenbring; and four brothers-in-law, Fred Gernes, Joe Pillard, Lloyd and Gene Kelchen.
A Mary Beth Willenbring Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mayo Clinic and MercyOne Dubuque for all of their care.