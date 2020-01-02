Kenneth F. Leibfried Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 2, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kenneth F. Leibfried, 81, of Platteville, Wis., died Jan. 1, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today