ASBURY, Iowa — Ron Mussehl, 61, of Asbury, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The family welcomes those in attendance to wear shirts that represent Ron's favorite sports teams and, of course, shorts.
The Mass of Christian burial for Ron will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection, with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Ronald was born July 20, 1959, in Manchester, the son of Arthur Otto and Phyllis June Matthews Mussehl. On August 27, 1994, he married Kelly Sue McDonald in Dubuque.
He was a 1977 graduate of West Delaware High School in Manchester and 1980 graduate of NICC in Peosta.
Ron owned and operated Ron’s Discount Smokes and Beverage Centers, Plaza 20 BP, and Ron’s 5 Point Mart. He retired October of 2020 due to his health.
He was an active member of Church of the Resurrection. He served on the Board of Directors of Dupaco Credit Union and other various committees at Dupaco. He was currently on the raffle committee for Holy Family Circle of Celebration. He previously served on the board of Camp Albrecht Acres and was a former member of Westside Business Association. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and Miami Dolphins. He enjoyed numerous trips to Las Vegas, golfing, socializing, and his weekly coffee group. He was known around town as the guy that wore shorts year round and he knew no stranger. In his final weeks, he proudly became a grandpa to his precious granddaughter, Payten.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly; one daughter, Amy (Daniel) Schroeder, of Bellevue; one son, Tyler Mussehl, of Coralville; one granddaughter, Payten Schroeder; his mother, Phyllis Mussehl, of Dubuque; two brothers, Tim Mussehl, of Urbandale, and Brian (Deb) Mussehl, of Muscatine; his mother-in-law, Gladys McDonald, of Dubuque; brother- and sister-in-laws, Carey (Larry) Schilling, of Epworth, Jay (Jean) McDonald, Mark McDonald, and Todd (Tara) McDonald, all of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Mussehl, and father-in-law, James McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established per Ron’s request.
The family thanks Dr. Engelman and staff at MercyOne Cancer Center, the 3rd floor nursing staff at MercyOne Hospital, Dr. Farooq at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, and Hospice of Dubuque.
