FARLEY, Iowa — Verna M. Greenwood, 80, of Farley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on the six-year anniversary of her husband’s passing on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Riverbend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Verna will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation, and please refrain from hand shaking and hugs during this time. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Verna Greenwood Family at P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
A Mass of Christian burial for Verna will occur at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Services will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley.
Verna was born January 26, 1941, in Luxemburg, IA, daughter of Joseph and Stella (Dolan) Gaul. She graduated from Leo High School in Holy Cross, IA. On September 27, 1961, she was united in marriage to Raymond E. Greenwood at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Together the couple farmed south of Farley for many years.
Verna was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Verna enjoyed nature, reading, crafting, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the occasional glass of wine. She will be sadly missed and celebrated often with a toast she coined, “Cheers! Happy days to you.”
She is survived by four children, Dennis (Sue) Greenwood, of Dyersville, IA, Deb (Joe) Pins, Becky (Mike) Knipper, both of Earlville, IA, and Chris Greenwood, of Farley; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Klaren, Kayla Pins (Marcus Havertape), Allie, Erin, and Dylan Knipper, Molly (Kurt) Urbain, and Matt (Mary) Lent; five great-grandchildren, Cailin, Kaleb, Elise, Kaydence and Amelia; three siblings, Marlene Koppes (Bill Hosch) of Cascade, IA, David (Carol) Gaul of Guttenberg, IA, and Donnie (Deb) Gaul, of Luxemburg; brother-in-law, Bernie Maiers, of Holy Cross; and sisters-in-law, Linda Greenwood, of Farley, and Rita Heims, of Prairieburg, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; one sister, Connie Maiers; a great-grandson, Aydan; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Marcella Greenwood; in-laws, Elmer (Mary) Weber, Irene (Julius) Engelken, Eldon Greenwood and Elmer Heims.
The family would like to thank the staff at Riverbend Retirement Community, Hospice of Dubuque and St. Joseph’s Parish for all the support and kindness they received throughout Verna’s illness.
You may view the Video Tribute and give online condolences to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.