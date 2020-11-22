Pearl K. (Lightfoot) Duve, age 72, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:47 p.m., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
To celebrate Pearl’s life, there will be a public visitation from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Private family visitation and services will be held immediately following from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be a sharing service at 7 p.m. that can be viewed on the Behr Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, and all who attend will be required to wear a face covering and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Pearl was born on March 19, 1948, in Dubuque.
Pearl attended school at Prescott Elementary and Jefferson Junior High. She was united in marriage to David Duve Jr. on September 20, 1969, at Holy Ghost Church, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage earlier this year. Pearl was employed with The Julien Hotel off and on throughout the years as the head of housekeeping, for a total of 20 years. She also worked at ServiceMaster for five years, until her final retirement.
In her free time, Pearl found plenty of ways to keep busy. She was always cooking or cleaning something, and also spent countless hours outside tending to the garden and then canning at harvest time. No doubt, Pearl’s favorite thing to do was taking care of the grandchildren when they were born. She loved her children, but the grandchildren were definitely the apples of her eye. Being a grandma was her calling. Pearl is now resting peacefully, free of all of her health issues, and joining her mom, Mildred, and all of her family who has gone to Heaven before her. Her name truly fit her, she was a “Pearl”, a rare gem, who brought beauty to the lives of those she held dear. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Pearl’s memory include her husband, David Duve Jr., Dubuque; her children, Mary (Grant) Gustofson, Boone, IA, Missy (Gary McDonough) Gruber, Dubuque, Vance (Monica) Duve, Dubuque, and Donna (John) Udell, Bernard, IA; her 14 grandchildren, Scott, Sarah, Jordan, Jacob, Jarred, Brenton Gustofson, Tishana (Eric) Suiter, Jacob Gruber, David and Daisy Duve, Vance (Brooke) Duve, Jackson (Danielle) Cruciani, Drew Cruciani and Colson Cruciani; her four great-grandchildren, Eli and Clara Suiter, and Liam and Lennon Gruber; and her siblings, Pat Ryan, Wausau, WI, Mike (Deb) Lightfoot, Dubuque, Michelle (Tim) Burke, Dubuque, Barb Kelly, Dubuque, and Myrna Howell, Dubuque.
Pearl was preceded in death by her father and her mother, Mildred Lightfoot; her in-laws, David “Bud” and Donna Duve; her siblings, Dale Lightfoot and Carol (Gary) Scheffert; brothers-in-law, Rudy Harry, Terry Kelly, Danny Duve, Leo Duve, Chucky Duve, Timmy Duve and Craig Hoskins; a sister-in-law, Deb Duve; and her childhood best friend, Bev Flury.
Pearl’s family would like to thank Dr. Konz and her nurse, Sherry, as well as Hospice of Dubuque, especially Tim Saunders and Sarah, for their wonderful and compassionate care of mom.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Pearl Duve Family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.